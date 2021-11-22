Islamic cleric prays for Oyetola’s reelection

A renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Bello has urged Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to continue to put all his desires and political aspiration before God, saying his good works would speak for him during the 2022 governorship election.

While putting his aspiration before God, the cleric also warned the governor to remain discerning and be in tune with inner cycle, noting that it was easier to loose during the election with a divided house and political associates who are not loyal to his cause.

Sheikh Bello who applauded Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and well-being of people of the state, solicited unflinching support of the citizens for the present administration.

He spoke at an Islamic Life Time Award/Turbaning, Quranic Memorisation Prize Giving Ceremony and launch of an Islamic Hospital, organised by United Imams and Khateeb, Irewole Local Government, Ikire, where the State Commissioner for Finance, Munirudeen Oyebamiji bagged Islamic life-time award.

The Islamic cleric said that he could observed that majority of people of the state are rooting for the re-election of Oyetola, saying this was a reflection of his good works and purposeful leadership.

“Continue what you are doing, your great works will speak for your re-election. We are aware of what you are doing. Just continue to believe in God, He is your strength, He will not forsake you. My advice for you is to be wary of enemies within. God will will make you to succeed, you will conquer them and come out victorious.

“For those that are working with you, they must remain loyal. They must support you wholeheartedly particularly on your second term ambition. God will answer your prayers. You will triumph over all those plotting against your ambition,” Sheikh Ajani Bello said.

In his remarks, Oyetola restated his administration’s commitment to continue to put smile on the faces of the people through his people-oriented policies and programmes. He said that the administration would not hesitate in its resolve to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far as it enters the fourth year.

Oyetola who lauded Oyebamiji for following his footsteps to impact in the lives of the people, pledged that his Administration would continue to support his vision.

He said “I am not surprised that you are doing great. I chose you as our Finance Commissioner because you’re religious, trustworthy, resilient, committed and loyal. What you are doing is not by accident. I commend your effort in building a mosque and pray Allah reward you accordingly.

“I am imploring our people to emulate this gesture. This is the way to go. We must cultivate good habit and good character and good deeds. We must do everything human possible to support humanity.

“We will support the foundation. We want you to continue to support us. We are doing great because of your consistent prayers. We will continue to fulfill our promises. We thank God that we are doing all we promised and we are very confident that we shall fulfil them all.

“Let’s continue to ensure peace and maintain the relative peaceful atmosphere around the State. It is time for us to be more security conscious ever than before. It is time for us to cultivate skills acquisition, vocational and technical skills. This is the way to go.

“We shall continue to pay premium attention to our health sector. We will continue to support our people towards the provision of quality and functional healthcare delivery just as we are determined to improve on road infrastructure.”

