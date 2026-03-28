Is Fayemi now a political orphan?

In August, last year, I authored a piece, titled “Ekiti: Before we crucify Oyebanji.” In that piece, I made it clear that my intervention was part of my own efforts at contributing to political discourse by promoting accurate information and countering the spread of unverified claims, half-truths, and propaganda.

The piece attracted several reactions, from far and near. The feedback came from both high and low places. While some, especially the Fayemi boys, resorted to personal attacks, others made thoughtful and constructive contributions to the conversation. In the end, both the governor and Dr. Fayemi found their clever ways to address the issues I raised in that piece. And what exactly were those issues?

In the buildup to the Ekiti State governorship primary election, I came across a series of narratives suggesting there were deliberate plots to edge Dr. Kayode Fayemi out of the APC political space in Ekiti. What surprised me was that both Dr. Fayemi and Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who were clearly aware of the facts, chose to maintain sealed lips at the time. I, therefore, cautioned that their continued silence on the matter could inflict more political damage than good. This is because silence, in moments like that, creates room for speculation, misinformation, and unnecessary tension. I was happy that in the end, things got sorted out.

However, since then, I have not seen much of Fayemi in the APC fold both at home and at the national level. Some persons believed he was part of the brains behind the setting up of ADC. He denied it. But his friends in the coalition told us they are together. In fact, at the first press conference held last year to announce the coalition, preparatory to unveiling the ADC, his name was announced as part of those who though were not physically present but sent in apologies. After that, I saw him at the launch of the Bolaji Abdullahi’s latest book, “The Loyalist.” He was everywhere. But I did not see him at the APC’s South-West zonal convention last Wednesday, and even yesterday I neither saw his imprint nor felt his physical presence. Organising a top-notch convention is part of Fayemi’s expertise that I know. I am, therefore, asking a simple question: Is Dr. JKF now a political orphan? If you know, just say something. No need to abuse or curse me, please. I come in peace!

Addendum :

After making this post, Makanjuola Abdulwasiu called my attention to the fact that Dr. Fayemi indeed attended yesterday’s national convention. But he was not at the zonal convention and no evidence to show that he played his usual role in convention of this nature. Thank you for the update all the same. I really appreciate it.