Iraq cleric warns US, Israel against going after Iran leaders

Top Iraqi cleric, Ali Sistani, has warned the United States and other Israel allies aiming to join them in the fight against Iran to back-track, saying the actions, particularly to kill the Iranian leaders, could lead to widespread chaos which would have severe consequences on the people.

Sistani added that targeting Iran religious and political leaders would escalate the crisis, a development that would further threaten the humanitarian crisis crippling development in the Middle east region.

He stated that Iran is in a delicate stage owing to the ongoing war with Israel, noting that oppositions against its ruling arm will exerxabate the current situation and could plunge the region into more crisis.

The cleric, who disclosed that the ongoing war between Iran and Israel has caused loss of lives and properties including infrastructures in the country, stressed that what should concern the world is peaceful resolution and not to escalate it.

Sistani, while making this known on Thursday, urged the international community to intensify efforts to end the war through getting all parties to dialogue rather than engage in war.

The cleric also stressed on the need to ensure that all efforts are made to end the Iran nuclear programme to avert further bombings within both countries.

The anti-war efforts are in sequel to Israel’s attack on Iran last Friday leading to growing fears over an intervention by the Iraqi army. Israel launched an attack against Iran military and nuclear sites causing the death of top commanders and scientists