Iraq chief judge assumes office, promises effective justice system

In a bid to ensure reforms and stability in Iraq’s justice sector, the judicial arm has sworn in Munthir Hussein as the new Chief Justice of its Federal Supreme Court.

Hussein’s swearing-in comes just days after his predecessor, Justice Jassim al-Umairi, stepped down from office, citing “health reasons” for his resignation.

The new Chief Justice took his constitutional oath before President Abdul Latif Rashid, who reaffirmed his “full support for the success of the Federal Supreme Court in its constitutional tasks.”

According to a statement from the presidency, the ceremony took place at the Baghdad Palace on Thursday.

In his remarks, Hussein pledged his “commitment to the provisions of the Iraqi constitution and law,” emphasizing his determination to safeguard the court’s independence and shield it from external influence.

“I am committed to protecting the court’s independence and distancing it from any influence,” Hussein said, expressing gratitude to the President for his firm stance on judicial independence, which he described as a reflection of the President’s constitutional responsibilities.

Hussein previously served as deputy head of the Federal Court of Cassation and was a reserve member of the Federal Supreme Court.

The country’s had, on Monday, formally appointed Hussein as the new head of the Federal Supreme Court following the retirement of Justice al-Umairi.

Umairi’s resignation, officially attributed to health reasons came amid a wave of resignations within the Federal Supreme Court.

In mid-June, six out of nine permanent members and three reserve members of the court stepped down, reportedly in direct protest against Umairi’s leadership.