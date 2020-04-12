Report on Interest

Supreme Court Affirms Matawalle as Zamfara gov, strikes out…

Abdullahi Jamiu

Fuel stations turn down FG’s N125 pump price, motorists cry…

Temitope

ASUP Chair, scribe, three others abducted in Oyo

Abdulwaheed Usamah
World

Iran’s coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,357

By Olawale

By News Desk

With 125 more deaths from the new coronavirus cases, the Iranian government has disclosed that the death toll recorded since the virus was discovered in the country has risen to 4,357.

The country’s Health Ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, told newsmen that 1,837 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons infected by the virus to 70,029.

Jahanpour said 41,947 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,987 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.7 million, with the death toll surpassing 103,000. Nearly 379,000 people have recovered.

Olawale 862 posts 10 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.