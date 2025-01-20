Iranian singer bags death sentence for blasphemy

An Iranian court has sentenced a popular singer, Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, also known as Tataloo, to death after being convicted on charges of “sabb al-Nabi” (insulting or denying the status of the Prophet Muhammad).

As gathered, the 37-year-old singer, who was already serving a five-year jail term for various offenses, was sentenced to death after his case was reopened at the request of the court prosecutor.

The musician, known for blending rap, pop, and R&B styles, previously faced a 10-year sentence for promoting “prostitution” and was charged with anti-regime propaganda and publishing “obscene content.”

Tataloo, who faced trial on Monday, has not always been at odds with the Iranian regime. In 2015, he released a song supporting Iran’s nuclear program, which fell apart after the Trump administration withdrew from the deal.

In 2017, Tataloo held a televised meeting with the ultra-conservative Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, who later died in a helicopter crash. Before his extradition, Tataloo had been living in Istanbul since 2018.

The case comes against a backdrop of increasing persecution in Iran, including judicial executions. The UN reported some 901 executions in 2024 – the highest number in nine years. The uncertainty surrounding Tataloo’s verdict coincided with a shooting at Iran’s Supreme Court in Tehran on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of two judges who specialized in national security cases.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that the verdict was not final, and Tataloo could still appeal.