Iranian President condemns UAE-Israel security deal

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, has joined league of leaders condemning United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel diplomatic deal, saying, it was a wrong move.

Rouhani further described the deal between the two countries as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and a huge mistake from both parties.

The Iranian leader condemned the deal during a meeting of the task force to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country on Saturday.

His reaction came barely 48 hours after US President Donald Trump announced the UAE-Israel deal, in a move forestall Israel’s controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

The UAE is the first Gulf state and the third Arab country to have full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

According to him, the Emirate rulers think that if they approach America and the Zionist regime (Israel), their security will improve and their economy will grow.

While decrying the deal, Rouhani linked the deal to U.S election in November which Trump seeks to win a second term in office.

The Iranian leader said he hopes the Emiratis would realize the huge mistake they have committed and the wrong path they have chosen and reverse the decision.

He, however, hastened to add that allowing the Israeli regime to gain a foothold in the region would have unwanted repercussions.

“We warn them against bringing Israel to the region,” Rouhani said. “That would be a different story and they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Palestinian groups have denounced the agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE’s peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.