Iran warns US, UK, others against arm supply to Israel

The Iranian government has warned Israel’s allies to refrain from involvement in the escalating conflict between both countries, amid rising tensions in the Middle East.



This warning comes after a series of reciprocal attacks between Iranian and Israeli forces, sparking concerns of a broader regional conflict.



Iranian ambassador and permanent secretary to the United Nations, Amir Iravani made the statement on Friday in response to a question by the American media regarding Iran’s retaliation against Israel after Tehran’s missile strike on occupied territories.



“Our response will solely be to the aggressor. If a country helps the aggressor, that country will be considered as a complicit in the crime and a legitimate target,” Iravani said.



“Our advice is that they do not enter into the conflict between the Israeli regime and Iran and stay away from the battle,” he added.



Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched on Tuesday night hundreds of missiles at targets in Israel’s most populous city, Tel Aviv as part of a daring military campaign, dubbed Operation True Promise 2.



The IRGC said it targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the Israeli assassinations of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan.



According to IRGC, the operation was in line with the country’s right to legitimate self-defense as per the United Nations Charter, and in response to the regime’s escalating crimes backed by the United States against the people of Lebanon and Gaza.