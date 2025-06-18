Iran warns U.S against supporting Israel on Middle East crisis

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned the United States to refrain from direct involvement in the escalating conflict between the region and Israel, cautioning that siding with the Jewish state’s military campaign could trigger “serious and irreparable consequences.”

Khamenei’s warning appears to be a direct response to remarks by United States President Donald Trump, who earlier stated that his patience with Tehran was “wearing thin.”

Trump demanded Khamenei’s “unconditional surrender,” accusing Iran of backing attacks on Israel and fueling instability in the middle-east region.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out, at least not for now,” he wrote in a post shared on social media handle.

Speaking during a national televised address on Wednesday, the Iran supreme leader vowed that his country would not bow to international pressure or threats of force.

“The Islamic Republic will never surrender,” Khamenei declared, emphasizing Iran’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and regional interests. “Any intervention by the United States will escalate the conflict beyond control.”

His remarks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, where Israel’s intensified airstrikes have prompted growing concern over a wider regional conflict.

It has been six days since Israel launched its offensive against Iran, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 Iranians and forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The ongoing strikes have caused widespread devastation, displacing families and escalating tensions across the region.

Israel launched a series of strikes targeting multiple locations in Iran, including a nuclear facility and residential areas in Tehran.

The attacks reportedly killed several senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles at Israeli military centers and airbases, marking a dramatic escalation in the conflict.

The exchange of strikes has continued over several days, with both nations targeting key infrastructure including critical oil facilities.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries resulting from the ongoing attacks.

Amid the intensifying violence, Israel issued an evacuation order for the northern parts of Tehran.

Shortly after, U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media, urging civilians to evacuate immediately, saying “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.”