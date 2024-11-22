Iran rallies Muslim nations against Israel amid Palestine attacks

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a branch of Iran’s military, Major General Hossein Salami, has called on Muslim nations to unite against Israel by severing economic and diplomatic ties, amid ongoing attacks on Palestine.



Salami’s call for action came one day after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Military Affairs Yoav Gallant, charging them with crimes against humanity and war crimes in connection with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



In a public statement on Friday, the IRGC boss urged these countries to cut off both economic and military support to Israel, particularly as the country continues its ongoing military actions in Gaza.



“The economic arteries of the regime must be closed,” Salami declared. “We urge especially Muslim governments to close the land, sea, and air routes of economic and military aid to this regime.”



He further claimed that if such an economic blockade were implemented, the Zionist regime would collapse swiftly, eventually leading to its disintegration.



The general’s statement is seen as a direct reference to the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements that have normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Morocco.



Salami’s remarks reflect the IRGC’s ongoing efforts to influence public opinion in the Middle East and “Strengthen opposition to these agreements.



Additionally, it signals a broader push for regional solidarity among countries sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, such as Iran, which has long been a vocal critic of Israeli policies.



In this view, critics argue that these deals have undermined the Arab League’s long-standing commitment to Palestinian solidarity, viewing the normalization of relations as a betrayal of the Palestinian struggle for independence and self-determination.