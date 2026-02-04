Iran lifts restrictions on women riding motorcycles

The Iran government has authorized it’s female citizens on getting motorcycle riding licenses, ending years of uncertainty which restricted them from it’s use.

The government, after holding a forum with it’s cabinet members, enacted the new resolution to clarifies clarify it’s traffic regulations and also compel the authorities to recognize women as eligible motorcycle riders, overturning long-standing administrative practices that denied them licenses despite no explicit legal ban.

The resolution, signed yesterday by First Vice President, Mohammad Aref, received the cabinet approval in late January. The government also stated that the policy applies nationwide, with traffic police now required to train female applicants, conduct supervised examinations, and issue motorcycle driving licenses to qualified women across Iran.

Under the new directive, law enforcement agencies are instructed to provide practical training to female applicants, organize an exam under the direct supervision of the police, and issue motorcycle driver’s licenses to women,” Ilna reported.

Previously, the absence of clear legal backing left women vulnerable, as they were often held liable in traffic accidents even when they were victims, simply because they lacked official licenses. Despite this, the number of women riding motorcycles has risen steadily in recent years, particularly in urban areas.

The decision follows months of widespread unrest in Iran that began over economic pressures and later evolved into broader anti-government protests. Authorities have acknowledged that more than 3,000 people died during the unrest, maintaining that the majority were security personnel and bystanders.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iranian women have faced extensive social restrictions, including strict dress codes that complicate motorcycle use. However, growing acts of defiance especially after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in custody have intensified demands for greater freedoms, with the latest move seen as a significant, if limited, step in that direction.