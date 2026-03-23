Iran counters Trump on war negotiation claims

A sharp contradiction emerges between Washington and Tehran after US President Donald Trump says the two countries held “very good and productive conversations,” while Iran denies any such talks took place.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the US and Iran had engaged in “in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations” over the past two days.

He also announced a five-day postponement of planned US strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing the “tone and tenor” of these discussions.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected the claim, stating that no negotiations with Washington have occurred.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf echoed this, writing on X that “no negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is being used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

He added that Iran demands “complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors.”

Similarly, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed to state news agency IRNA that Iran has not held talks with the US, noting that Tehran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz and its conditions for ending the war remain unchanged.

He said messages had been received from “friendly countries regarding the US’s request for negotiations,” but Iran responded with warnings about “the dire consequences of any attack on Iran’s vital infrastructure.”

Despite these denials, Trump maintained that discussions are underway. “We’re now having some really good discussions. They started last night, a little bit, the night before that,” he said.

He added that Iran “wants peace” and has “agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon,” expressing hope for a deal that would benefit the US, its Middle Eastern allies, and Israel.