Iran begins consultation for nuclear deal revival

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said that the country would begin consultation with relevant stakeholders in line with its commitment to revive nuclear deal which had stalled since 2018 after former United States of America President, Donald Trump, imposed sanction on the pact.

He added that contrary to growing rhetoric on the deal, his country wanted action and not promises from six world powers for the revival of their 2015 nuclear deal.

Khamenei reiterated his administration’s commitment to explored all diplomatic ties in ensuring the full restoration of the nuclear deal irrespective of opposition from some world leaders.

“I have told our negotiators that actions, not promises (by the six powers), are needed for the restoration of the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a televised speech. on Friday.

Tehran and global powers have been in talks since early April aimed at bring back Washington and Tehran into full compliance with the deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump exited in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

In reaction to the sanctions, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.

While the European Union envoy coordinating the talks on said on Wednesday he believed a deal would be struck at the next round starting next week, other senior diplomats have said the most difficult decisions lie ahead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

