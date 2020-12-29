Report on Interest
Iran adopts local herbs for COVID-19 treatment

By News Desk, with agency report

By The Guild
A nurse prepares to inject a volunteer taking part in an Iranian coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine trial in Tehran, Iran December 29, 2020. Organization of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran has begun a trial for coronavirus vaccination after adopting and tested its locally developed Coviran Barekat Coronavirus vaccine made from herbs for the first time.

As stated, three test subjects were given the vaccine in the presence of the Iranian health minister on Tuesday after passing all clinical tests.

It was learnt that an additional 56 people are set to receive the vaccine in the first phase of testing and that results should be announced in less than a month.

Confirming the adoption, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran would import foreign vaccines as well as use those produced locally.

Due to US sanctions, Iran doesn’t have access to the global banking system, leading to issues with payments and consequently with ordering vaccines.

However, the country’s central bank has already allocated roughly 245 million dollars for the import of coronavirus vaccines.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has decreased in Iran in recent weeks due to a strict lockdown, though the number of new daily infections remains at almost 6,000 and fatalities at over 120.

Since the pandemic broke out, Iran has seen more than 54,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over 1.2 million infections. A mass vaccine campaign is planned for its 83 million residents in March.

