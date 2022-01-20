Irabor seeks for more youth involvement in national security

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), Lucky Irabor has called for more youth involvement in national security as the issue of security requires energy which the youths are better equipped with.

Irabor stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is advancing the whole of society approach towards addressing national security particularly through the youths.

The CDS said that the AFN would sustain progress as part of the larger architecture addressing security challenges, adding that the military is currently advancing the whole-of-society approach as a means of solving these challenges.

According to him, Nigerian youths are segment of the population which could play a pivotal role in advancing the course of national security.

As disclosed through the force Acting Director Defence Information, Wap Maigida, The Defence Chief had made his assertions during a Youth and Security Summit themed, “Building Trust for an Improved Security Response in Nigeria,” organized by Abuja Global Shapers Community (AGSC) in collaboration with Defence Headquarters Yesterday.

Irabor commended AGSC for organizing the summit which seeks to engage the Nigerian youths on issues of national security as well as other intervention targeting the youths to be more focused in building the society.

He described the collaborative venture between the AFN and AGSC as enlightening the participants in order to better understand the roles and responsibilities of the military in surmounting internal and external threats as well as protection of lives and property.

“engaging the youths is practically making them to become part and parcel of the fabric of stability of the society towards enhancing national security.” he said.

Irabor further identified freedom from dangers and threats to nation’s ability to defend and develop, promote its core values, and legitimate interests as well as enhanced well being of its citizens as component of national security.

