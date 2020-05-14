IPOB to sue FG over members detention

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has disclosed that plans had been to sue the Federal Government, alongside the Inspector-General of Police on what it described as the illegal arrest of some of its members in Delta State.

It explained that the allegations leveled against its members for the arrest were false and plot to bastardize the organization’s image and what it stands for, which necessitated its action to seek redress in court.

Recall that the Delta State Police Command had yesterday arrested no fewer than ten members of the group for allegedly being in possession of 15 AK47 rifles said to have been snatched from policemen.

However, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, while condemning the arrest said the police only arrested innocent people who had no connection with the organization or committed any crime, adding that the organization has no camp in the state.

Kanu, who refuted the claims through a broadcast on Thursday, said the group remains a non-violent and freedom-seeking organization committed its secession struggle and the actualization of the Biafran nation.

“They are holding innocent people because IPOB does not have a camp in Delta State nor any of its members in possession of AK-47. I don’t condole any crime and criminality in IPOB. The AK47 is not our own. They are what the Fulani herdsmen are carrying about.

“We are none violence organization seeking for freedom legitimately. So what do we need a gun for when coronavirus is there ravaging Aso Rock. We are going to challenge the arrest in the court tomorrow.

“The whole drama is just to pave way for Fulani herdsmen invasion and conquest of Delta State. When the herdsmen were attacking, killing, raping, and kidnapping people in the Southwest, Southeast, and South-South who arrested and paraded them? This tells the whole world what IPOB is passing through in the face of our land,“ he said.