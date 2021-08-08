IPOB suspends stay-at-home order for NECO exams

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its planned sit-at-home order, scheduled to begin on Monday (tomorrow) over the National Examination Council (NECO), examination for junior secondary schools also billed to commence same day.

The secessionist group explained that the decision had been reached after listening to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups that to allow students in Igbo land to participate in the nationwide NECO examination.

The IPOB leader’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, said that the group had considered the candidates from the region who registered for the examinations and ensure their rights to secure their future are guaranteed.

Through a statement on Sunday, Kanu noted that though the order had been postponed, the group would announce a new date for the commencement of the sit-at-home order, adding that academic deprivation would marginalized Biafra students.

He clarified that the sit-at-home order has not been cancelled, but only suspended for the sake of Biafra students taking this year’s NECO examination and called on IPOB members to await further directives.

According to him, IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.

“IPOB having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students to take their examinations.

‘Allowing the sit-at-home to go ahead as earlier announced, in the face of the NECO Exam would amount to assisting enemies of Biafra to inflict more injuries on her children. As a group fighting for the liberation of her people from oppression from her enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students to take their exams,” the statement said.

