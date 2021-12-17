IPOB seeks UN, EU, others help over Nnamdi Kanu’s detention

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the United Nations, European Union and United States to intervene on the continuous detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government, saying the action of the Nigerian government was against internationally acceptable standards.

Aside from UN, EU, and US, the group also urged Israel, the African Union, Amnesty international, Human rights watch and all lovers of freedom across the globe to ‘intervene before it’s too late’.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, while alleging that the Federal Government of Nigeria continues to violate the fundamental rights of Kanu, described the embattled leader as a prisoner of conscience.

Through a statement on Friday, Powerful argued that since his first arrest in 2015, Kanu has been subjected to what he described as an egregious violation of his fundamental rights.

According to him, we use this opportunity to put the world on notice of ongoing extrajudicial detentions, persecution and widespread human rights violations in Nigeria.

“Following the extraordinary rendition of Mazi nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria without proper documentation for doing so and the long incarceration and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to state categorically to the people of the world that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now declared Prisoner Of Conscience.

“It’s a matter of public record that hundreds of concerned citizens exercising their rights to peaceful protest protested the incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but were massacred in cold blood by Nigerian security services. Many more were arrested without trial. Some disappeared and have never been found till today. During the military invasion of his residence, code-named operation Python dance, Mazi Kanu was almost killed save for his miraculous escape,” the statement read in part.

Continuing, the IPOB spokesperson said, “In peacefully articulating the grievances of injured and oppressed people and in seeking self-determination for all such peoples; Nnamdi Kanu broke no law within or outside Nigeria. The indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has been and remains a peaceful organisation, devoid of any hate or violence and totally committed to its aims and objectives through peaceful democratic means as recognised by international law.

Having regards therefore to all of the above and his continued extrajudicial detention; we hereby declare Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a “Prisoner Of Conscience”. We do so because like Nelson Mandela, he broke no law nor committed any offence. He only advocated freedom for his people from decades long Apartheid level oppression and tyranny.

We use this opportunity to put the world on notice of ongoing extrajudicial detentions, persecution and widespread human rights violations in Nigeria. In the same vein, we call on the United States, the great state of Israel, the European Union, the African Union, the United Nations, Amnesty international, Human rights watch and all lovers of freedom to intervene before it’s too late.”

