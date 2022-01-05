IPOB mandates Biafra national anthem for schools across S’East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has mandated school administrators in all public and private schools across South East region to replace the Nigerian national anthem with Biafraland national anthem it was putting together as Second Term of 2021/2022 school session commences.

The outlawed group said that the plans have been perfected for schools across the region to recieve copies of the newly drafted national anthem and that upon receipt, school owners and administrators must begin its prompt enforcement.

“Again, concerning stopping the Nigeria national anthem in our schools, we want every school to start reading Biafra national anthem. Soon every school is going to receive a copy of the Biafra national anthem,” the group said on Wednesday in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

Aside from the national anthem enforcement, Powerful also warned those he described as traitors to steer clear of Biafraland and all IPOB territory, adding that the group has perfected plans to hunt down traitors in 2022.

Furthermore, he noted that the freedom struggle would continue until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released unconditionally by the Federal Government and ensure his safe return to families and loved ones unhurt.

“We want to declare that the Nigerian government and its security agencies will have no peace of mind unless they release our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally because our God will torment them. Kanu is on a divine project and nobody will hold him and have peace of mind.

“We are the global movement and family ably led by our prophet and indefatigable liberator MNK. We wish to commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom for their resilience and efforts towards the actualisation of Biafra independence,” the statement added.

He, however, ordered all IPOB members across the world to activate the protest to show ‘our anger towards the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader, MNK from Kenya to Nigeria’.

“To this end, we want to inform all Biafrans to get ready to solidarize with our leader as usual, in his next court appearance scheduled for January 18, 19 and 20.

“It is on record that the Kenya Government has openly confessed that kidnapping and extra-rendition of our leader were unlawful and we must leverage on that confession and protest his abduction and rendition by the Nigerian government in collaboration with her allies. Fulani cows are banned in Biafraland starting from April 2022. Those in the animal husbandry business must switch over to our native cow without delay,” the statement said.

