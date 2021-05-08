IPOB kills five policemen, woman during station attack in Akwa Ibom

No fewer than five Nigerian Police officers and unidentified women were confirmed to have been killed by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during an attack on Odoro Ikpe Police Station in Ini Local Government, Akwa Ibom State.
Aside from the murder law enforcement officers, the gunmen, in their usual style, also set ablaze the police station and patrol vehicles within the premises during an attack that lasted for several hours in the council.
The attack in the early hours on Saturday came barely 24 hours after the joint military team killed 11 IPOB members that were about to unleash terror on Orlu police station in Imo state.
An eyewitness narrated: “the gunmen who came in two buses and a Sienna car filled with armed men numbering more than 40, arrived Ini Local Government Area with sophisticated weapons broke into the police facility at precisely 2:45 AM, killing five policemen on duty, burning of vehicles while inflicting injuries on others.”
Confirming the attack, the council Chairman of Ini Local Government Area, Israel Idaisin, has condemned in totality the invasion of the alleged members of the IPOB at the Divisional Police headquarters in Odoro Ikpe.