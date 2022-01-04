IPOB distances members from South-East monarchs killing, abduction

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced its members, including the Eastern Security Network (ESN) from recent spate of kidnappings and killings of monarchs and others across the South East region, saying the reports were aimed at rubbishing what the group stands for.

The outlawed group explained that contrary to insinuations from several quarters, its members were not killers and kidnappers and that the security agencies should thoroughly investigate the several cases and present report of its findings to the public.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, noted that it was surprising that some elements could be attributing activities of the group to that of murderous elements and kidnappers, noting that its ideology and what IPOB stands for were to achieve emancipation of Biafran land, its people and nothing more.

Through a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson also denied a report that the ESN operatives were the ones who allegedly besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Eze Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to him, it is true that we criticise some traitors among our people, including politicians, traditional rulers, president generals, and even fake religious leaders. Our condemnation of their unpatriotic actions against BIAFRA has not got to the level of going after any of them.

“Maybe, very soon this group of people behind the bloodletting in our land will start going after religious leaders and blame their abominable act on IPOB and ESN. For the umpteenth time, IPOB and ESN have no hands in the spate of killings and abductions in any part of BIAFRA land. Such barbarity is not part of our mandate.

“The security agencies and their criminal recruits are behind it in their desperation to demonise IPOB. The recent confession by Senator Rochas Okorocha has vindicated us. Some wicked people in power, in collaboration with the security agencies, are the masterminds of the insecurity in our land.

“There is a report that the security agents repelled ESN operatives who allegedly besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Eze Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu LGA Imo State. This is another blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB/ESN operatives have no issues with traditional rulers in Biafraland but Nigeria Army and the police are trying to create the wrong impression that we are hunting the monarchs,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Powerful alleged that some unnamed state governors have started using the Ebubeagu security outfit to hunt, kill and burn down properties belonging to their political opponents, adding that such officials must be brought to book and answer for their crimes.

“Any state in Biafra territory operating with Ebubeagu security must consider themselves an enemy of the people because Ebubeagu is now raping our women and claiming it is soldiers from the North. How could the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit decide to be raping our mothers and sisters and think they are our people?

“If they are truly Igbo people, they won’t tamper with our ladies for any reason, but they will focus on pursuing Fulani terrorists herdsmen terrorising our people in the bushes and forests. But because these bunch of criminals know that they are not Igbo people, they will do whatever they like to humiliate our women in the name of security. Many buildings have been burnt down in Umutanze, Amaifeke in Orlu, and Orsu by Ebubeagu in conjunction with Nigeria compromised security agents in Imo State. This madness must stop.”

