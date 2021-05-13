Report on Interest
IPMAN assures steady fuel supply during Eid celebration

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) assured Nigerians of availability of Premium  Motor Spirit (PMS), fuel for the Eid El Fitri celebration.

The Chairman IPMAN, Kano branch, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Danmalam, gave the assurance while that his association has made adequate arrangements to ensure steady supply of fuel during the Eid celebration.

He explained that the association had been working round the clock to ensure that the supply of petroleum products in the zone encountered no negative issues.

His words:  “I want to state here that IPMAN has made adequate provision to ensure that fuel supply suffers no detraction during and after the Eid celebration.”

Danmalam also commended the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu, for his effort in stakeholders’ engagement with marketers as an attempt to foster a strong working relationship with the marketers across the nation.

“IPMAN on its part would continue to partner with the DPR in order to ensure adequate fuel distribution, as well as its availability at all times across the country.”

 

