IPMAN advice FG on improvement of  local petrol refineries, Nigeria

The President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) , Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said that establishment of additional refineries remain a major solution to reduce petroleum products prices and boost availability across the country.

Okoronkwo said that the move would prevent Nigerians experiencing scarcity whenever there was any global challenge, as the case of the Russian and ongoing Ukraine face-off that had crippled the supply chain of refined petroleum products to the country.

He noted that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine had prompted the increase of the prices of petroleum products (PMB) at the international market and had led to scarcity of the products in Nigeria.

Also that the situation has made it necessary for government to vigorously pursue the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries while creating the enabling environment for more private owned refineries.

Okoronkwo said that the rehabilitation of the refineries would give Nigeria about 400,000 Barrels Per Day (BPD) while the Dangote and BUA refineries, which were under construction, had 650,000 BPD and 200,000 BPD respectively.

He added that other modular refineries such as the Waltersmith Refinery, Duport Refinery, Atlantic Refinery and the Azikel Hydro-skimming Refinery would also boost in-country refining of petroleum products.

According to the IPMAN President, the petroleum association have been clamoring for increase in domestic refining capacities because of the current situation they have found themselves in the country.

“The price of crude oil at the international market is about 130 dollars but Nigeria and Nigerians cannot benefit because we are importing a product we have in abundance.”

“This has led to increment in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit, Automotive Gas Oil, Dual Purpose Kerosene and Jet A1, which is what we are battling in the country right now.”

“We need to get it right this time around because oil is the mainstay of our economy and we cannot add value without boosting our domestic refining capacity.”

“IPMAN is also working on bringing more foreign direct investments to the sector, especially with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act.”

“We are also looking at increasing domestic gas utilization as a cheaper alternative to PMS and AGO, especially in the area of autogas which the Federal Government is currently working on.”

