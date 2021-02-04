IPC condemns KAI officials’ assault on journalist, describes detention unlawful

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned the attack on Benjamin Anaja, a journalist with The Guild Press Limited, by officials of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) for recording and taking pictures during the agency’s enforcement operation at Meiran bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The organisation also described the journalist detention as unlawful, saying it was saddening that state officials could pounce on a gentleman for carrying out his official and lawful duty.

The ICP Program Officer, Melody Lawal, maintained that it was surprising that despite showing his identity card during the act, over nine aggrieved enforcement officials brutalize him and held him in their blackmaria for allegedly violating their law.

Through a statement released on Thursday, called on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Lagos State Government to immediately begin an investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“IPC condemns the unwarranted attack on the journalist in the course of carrying out his legitimate duty. It is particularly worrisome that he was so treated despite identifying himself as a journalist.

“IPC hereby calls on the Commissioner for Environment to intervene and probe the incident so that the alleged culprits could be brought to justice,” the statement said.