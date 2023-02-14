Ipaja Sparkling Lions Club promises Lagosians life imparting projects

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Concerned by the need to assist indigents and make society a better place for everyone, the Ipaja Sparkling Club has promised to embark on projects that could lift Lagosians’ status and bring developments to their communities.

It added that the projects would be embarked upon with their community as the centre focus so as to address issues that could be affecting developments within Ipaja axis of the state.

The President, Folashade Ayeni, gave the promise after her installation and public presentation as the second president of the club under District 404B2-1 Nigeria, taking over the mantle of leadership from Abiola Ayodeji.

The president expressed appreci­ation to the club for giving her the privilege to serve, pledging to work with club members as a team to deliver on the mandate of the club during his tenure.

Aside from that, she further promised to collabo­rate with everyone who would be ready to assist and raise funds towards ensuring that proj­ects under the club were handled effectively and fully funded.

According to her, we embark on a membership drive that resulted in the injection of new blood into our club. We adopted a replacement strategy to ensure that every non-performing lion dropped is replaced with a new lion. So far so good, our membership is plus one with the induction of new members today.

“We intend to embark on more life imparting projects within communities in our domain before the end of this Lions year. Therefore, I humbly plead with you all, our wonderful guests to please donate generously for us to achieve the goal”.

The guest lecturer, Yemi Olugbile, who was a former region chairperson, urged Ayeni to demonstrate the leadership skills acquired over the years as a member of the club.

Olugbile added that team building and sacrifice for the members would be required from the new president so as to achieve her desired goals for the club during her tenure.

According to him, she has demonstrated traits to be a good leader and team builder and that was why we are happy that she has assumed the position and can take the club through to the next Lion’s year.

The former regional chairperson, meanwhile tasked other members of the club especially the executive that would be serving with Ayeni, to cooperate with her towards achieving better development for the club in Ipaja.

“My message for her is to be a lion and serve humanity effectively and show the trait of leadership that she had gone through and display the power of unity that we preach in the club”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

