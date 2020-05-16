Investors boost Anambra’s COVID-19 fight with 100-bed isolation center

By News Desk

In a bid to flatten coronavirus curve in Anambra State, a private sector initiative, the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has handed over a 100-bed isolation centre and other medical equipment to the Government.

The 100-bed isolation center handed over the government in Umueri General Hospital in Oyi Local Government Area was taken over by the investors for upgrade to assist the ongoing fight against the pandemic in Anambra.

After receiving the facility from CACOVID on Saturday, the state Governor, Willie Obiano, commended the coalition for the gesture and said that assured the investors that the facility isolation center would be put to effective use. Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, affirmed that the state government would not relent in its efforts to remove Anambra from list of state ravaged by COVID-19. “I pray that we do not get more cases of COVID-19 but we are ready, whatever happens, we are calling on other private companies and philanthropists to join the government in the fight against COVID-19, “he added. The governor, however, urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures being handed down by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

A representative of CACOVID, Uche Idoko, said the group renovated and equipped the centre to assist the state government in the fight against COVID-19. “COVID-19 is a common enemy of mankind and as private organisations, we have a social responsibility to the states where we operate. We believe that the success of the the state is also our success and Anambra has been very accommodating to private companies. “This is why the coalition against COVID-19 in Nigeria, led by a renowned banker, Herbert Wigwe and Aliko Dangote, is doing all it can to support the state in the fight against this disease”, Idoko, who is also a regional manager of a leading commercial bank, added. In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, hinted that the new facility had Oximeters, sphygmomanometers, Oxygen cylinders, infrared thermometer, tools for incubation and other supporting furniture to ease treatment of coronavirus patients.