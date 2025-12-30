INTERPOL captures 85 wanted fugitives across Europe, Latin America

An international manhunt coordinated by INTERPOL across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe has led to the arrest of 85 fugitives wanted under INTERPOL Red Notices, while 18 others have been located.

Among those arrested, 19 were wanted for murder, 29 for drug trafficking, 28 for crimes against children, and seven for rape. Others were detained for offences including human trafficking, money laundering, and organised crime-related activities.

The six-month operation, conducted between June and November, involved law enforcement agencies from 17 countries targeting 184 high-priority fugitives accused of violent crimes and links to transnational organised crime. Further arrests are expected as investigations continue.

The operation was carried out under INTERPOL’s support to EL PACCTO 2.0, a European Union–funded initiative aimed at establishing a permanent international network of fugitive investigators through enhanced interregional police cooperation and real-time intelligence sharing.

Seventeen countries participated in the 2025 operation, including Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Italy, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Portugal, and Spain.

Before the arrests, INTERPOL’s Fugitive Investigative Support unit and participating countries held coordination meetings in El Salvador and Ecuador in June and November to identify suspects wanted for serious offences.

According to INTERPOL, several high-profile arrests were recorded during the operation, involving fugitives wanted for violent crimes, drug trafficking, and organised crime, and including individuals linked to major international criminal networks.

In Spain, Chilean national Lissette Ysabel Rojas Guevara, one of Chile’s most wanted fugitives and allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua criminal network, was arrested over her suspected involvement in a USD 150 million cryptocurrency fraud scheme used to launder proceeds from drug trafficking and extortion across multiple countries.

In Portugal, authorities arrested Brazilian national Daniel Zago, who is allegedly connected to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), disrupting a key cocaine trafficking route between São Paulo and Europe. In the United Arab Emirates, Albanian national Dritan Gjika was arrested in connection with alleged cocaine shipments from Ecuador disguised as banana exports.

Other notable arrests included the detention of a Lithuanian fugitive in Ecuador following coordination between local police and INTERPOL, as well as the arrest of nine fugitives in Chile after the country joined the EL PACCTO 2.0 project in June 2025.

Law enforcement agencies also targeted members of international criminal gangs, including MS-13, Albanian organised crime groups, and the Comandos de las Fronteras network. Between June and December 2025, four fugitives linked to Tren de Aragua were arrested in Colombia and Spain.