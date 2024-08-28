Interpol arrests over 300 people link to W-African criminal group

The International Criminal Police Organisation has arrested more than 300 people including Nigerians, linked to one of West Africa’s most feared criminal networks, Black Axe, and other affiliated groups.

Aside from that, the operation has aided the Police units around the world to seize assets worth $3 million and dismantled multiple criminal networks around the world.

After the arrest, over 400 additional suspects were also identified, including the blocking of more than 720 bank accounts.

The Black Axe is a secretive criminal network involved in trafficking, prostitution and killing operations around the world with its major source of income on cybercrime.

On Wednesday, the global police organisation disclosed that they were arrested under the raid codename: Operation Jackal III, which started on 10 April to 3 July across 21 countries on five continents.

The arrest came six months after President Bola Tinubu, pledged increased support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to increase its capacity to tackle digital offences.

This came barely nine months after the Nigerian Senate expressed concerns over an annual loss of $500m to various forms of cybercrime across the country.

Director of INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC) Isaac Oginni said, “The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing. This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks.

“By identifying suspects, recovering illicit funds and putting some of West Africa’s most dangerous organized crime leaders behind bars, we are able to weaken their influence and reduce their capacity to harm communities around the world.”

In Argentina, Operation Jackal III saw the dismantling of a Nigerian-led transnational criminal network following a five-year investigation. The Federal Police seized USD 1.2 million in ‘supernotes’ -high-quality counterfeit banknotes – arrested 72 suspects and froze approximately 100 bank accounts.

The network used money mules to open bank accounts worldwide and is now under investigation in over 40 countries for related money laundering activities. The suspects include citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria and Venezuela.

More than 160 fraud victims suffered significant financial losses, with some forced to sell their homes or take out large loans as a result.

Diego Verdun, Head of Argentina’s National Central Bureau, said: “Operation Jackal is a crucial step forward in combating West African online financial fraud and clearly demonstrates that cybercriminals cannot escape the watchful eye of INTERPOL’s 196 member countries – especially in Argentina.

“By following illegal money trails worldwide, INTERPOL and the global police community ensure that no matter where these criminals try to hide, they will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice.”

In a separate case in Switzerland, it cracked down on West African organised crime syndicates operating nationwide, seizing cocaine, approximately EUR 45,000 in cash, and arresting multiple suspects.

Portuguese criminal police dismantled a Nigerian network involved in money mule recruitment, laundering funds from online financial fraud victims across Europe. More than 25 syndicate members were identified in the process.

Data from seized computers and phones revealed large transfers to Nigerian bank accounts, cryptocurrency transactions, and sophisticated money laundering operations.

INTERPOL headquarters assist countries by facilitating intelligence exchange and the identification and apprehension of suspects.

Operation Jackal III mobilised police forces, financial intelligence units, asset recovery offices, and private sector partners in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cote D’Ivoire, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.