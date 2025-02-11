Interpol arrests 36 Nigerian young businessmen for child trafficking, others

A coordinated operation involving Nigerian law enforcement agencies, INTERPOL, and AFRIPOL has resulted in the arrest of 36 individuals and the recovery of $3 million, alongside other significant exhibits.

The operation, which targeted organized crime networks, also uncovered cases of human trafficking and cyber-enabled fraud.

According to a statement obtained from INTERPOL’s website on Monday, the operation involved 12 Nigerian law enforcement agencies and was carried out over five days.

The arrests included three suspects linked to sextortion, while the majority were detained for cyber fraud activities.

Interpol highlighted that most of the suspects were under the age of 35, reflecting a growing trend of youth involvement in organized crime.

“In a major blow to organized crime, 12 different Nigerian law enforcement agencies, supported by INTERPOL and AFRIPOL, have launched a sweeping operation that has resulted in the arrests of 36 individuals and seizures worth USD 3 million,” Interpol said.

It further detailed that the operation followed two months of preparation and included increased border checks, targeted raids at identified hotspots, and actionable leads.

The crimes uncovered during the operation involved various tactics, including romance baiting, where criminals manipulate victims into transferring money; investment and cryptocurrency scams; and celebrity scams, where perpetrators impersonate well-known figures to solicit funds.

They also noted that three arrests were specifically related to sextortion, where suspects extorted money from victims to prevent the release of compromising material.

In addition to the arrests, authorities recovered significant exhibits, including 19kg of cocaine valued at $2.8 million, 51kg of cannabis, five cars, two weapons, and 215 rounds of ammunition.

The operation also exposed human trafficking cases, identifying 12 victims who had been lured abroad with false promises of work but were instead forced into sexual exploitation and labor.

A female recruiter, who had posed as a victim to evade detection, was arrested, and $16,000 was seized from her account.

Reacting to the operation, INTERPOL’s acting Executive Director of Police Services, Cyril Gout, emphasized the global threat posed by organized crime groups and the importance of international collaboration.

“West African Organised Crime Groups are considered to be among the most aggressive and expansionist criminal groups for their involvement in a broad range of illegal activities, from people smuggling, human trafficking, extortion and kidnapping to oil theft, cybercrime and money laundering,” Gout said.

He added, “The success of this operation underscores the critical importance of sustained, multi-agency collaboration in disrupting these networks. By working together, at a national and international level, we can effectively combat this global threat and bring justice to those affected by these crimes.”