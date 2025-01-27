Interpol arrests 31 suspected terrorists across East Africa

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the International Criminal Police Organization ( INTERPOL), has taken 31 suspected terrorists into custody across East Africa after investigations link them to crimes committed in the region

Out of the 31 suspects, 17 people were arrested in Kenya, including two individuals suspected of having ties to ISIS while two alleged extremists were apprehended in separate operations in Mozambique and Tanzania.

The international body through a statement on Monday, disclosed that other offenders netted during the exercise against crime in the region were picked from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

Interpol said that the arrest was carried out following a series of raids by the law enforcement agency, to dismantle terrorism networks across the region and was implemented in a joint- coordination with the African police body (AFRIPOL).

According to Interpol, the capture had been made in November and December last year during operations conducted jointly with AFRIPOL.

“East Africa’s complex landscape, marked by political instability, porous borders, and socioeconomic challenges, continues to provide an environment conducive to terrorist activity,” said Cyril Gout from Interpol.

“These positive results demonstrate the power of international collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

This clampdown comes as concerns mount over a possible resurgence of the ISIS militant group, after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.