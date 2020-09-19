Internet fraudster bags nine months imprisonment 

An internet fraudster, identified as Sulaiman Gbenga, has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Gbenga was convicted after his arrest by members of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) sometimes in June 2020 with the aid of intelligent information.

It was gathered that the convict was subsequently arraigned on September 17, 2020, on a one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents containing false pretence.

According to the statement made available by the Commission, on social media, Gbenga pleaded guilty within the jurisdiction of the court earlier and was sentenced to nine years in jail with no option of fine.

“That you, Sulaimon Toheeb Gbenga, on or about the 10th day of June, 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, knowingly had in your possession a document containing false pretences, wherein you held yourself out as one “Susan Taylor, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Suleiman Ismail, reviewed the facts of the matter and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

However, while delivering her judgment, Justice Taiwo found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to nine months imprisonment.

The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from him to the Federal Government of Nigeria.