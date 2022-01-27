Internet fraudster bags 2yrs imprisonment in Edo

Uyioghosa, who was convicted on one count charge was said to have been arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) after evidences found on him indicated that he was guilty of the allegations by the anti-graft agency.
He was arrested during a raid by the EFCC operatives and after interrogation, he was said to have confessed to the crime which led to his arraignment in court for prosecution.
As disclosed on their social media handle on Thursday, the defendant, during cross examinations in court had pleaded guilty to the charge against him after narrating his involvement in internet related fraud, adding that his confession led to his sentence.