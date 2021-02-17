International airport’s runway resumes operations after Azman Air accident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway for normal flights. This is coming hours after an AZMAN Air Boeing 737-500 had a burst tyre on landing at the Runway 18R/36L

The re-opening of the runway for flights was sequel to the removal of the aircraft, which blocked the runway after the landing incident.

Regional Manager, South West FAAN, Victoria Shin Aba, confirmed this to on phone. She said normal flights resumed at the airport in the wee hours of Wednesday February 17, 2021.

An AZMAN Air aircraft had on Tuesday blocked the 18R/36L runway of the Lagos airport after it had a burst tyre on landing.