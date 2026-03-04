Interior minister files cyberstalking suit against Ondo activist

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has filed a cyberstalking lawsuit against Ondo-based social activist Emorioloye Owo at the Federal High Court in Akure.

The suit, filed under charge number FHC/AK/3C/26, alleges that Owo transmitted offensive and menacing messages about the minister via Facebook.

Prosecutors claim the messages, reportedly sent on December 23, 2025, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area, were “grossly offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing.”

Owo is facing a two-count charge of cyberstalking and intentional dissemination of offensive communications through a computer system, allegedly intended to disparage the minister.

The charges fall under Sections 24(1)(a) and 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act (as amended).

Count one reads, “That you, EMORIOLOYE OWOLEMI, Male, Adult, on or about the 23rd day of December 2025, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly and intentionally sent messages and/or other electronic communications through a computer system and/or network to the public via Facebook, against the Honourable Minister of interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo, whose messages were grossly offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing in character, thereby committing the offence of cyberstalking.”

Count two reads, “That you, EMORIOLOYE OWOLEMI, Male, Adult, on or about the 23rd day of December 2025, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly and intentionally sent electronic messages through a computer system to the public via Facebook.

While the matter has been fixed for hearing on March 26, the activist, if convicted, may face penalties as provided under the Cybercrimes Act.