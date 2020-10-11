Report on Interest
under logo

China, India agree to disengage controversial Himalayan…

The Guild

Gunmen kill four WHO volunteer workers in DRC

The Guild

Kano COVID-19 death toll jumps to 45 after creating…

The Guild
FootballSports

Inter Milan defender quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Europa League runners-up, Inter Milan, has confirmed that its defender, Ashley Young, has been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former England international and Manchester United captain returned a positive test after a test conducted on him and other members of the team that were not on international duty.

Young’s COVID-19 status followed positive test results of Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, and Ionut Radu, who were under isolation for contracting the virus.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 1697 posts 15 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.