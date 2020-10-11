Inter Milan defender quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive

The Europa League runners-up, Inter Milan, has confirmed that its defender, Ashley Young, has been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former England international and Manchester United captain returned a positive test after a test conducted on him and other members of the team that were not on international duty.

Young’s COVID-19 status followed positive test results of Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, and Ionut Radu, who were under isolation for contracting the virus.

