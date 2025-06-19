Inter Miami beats Porto 2-1 during club world cup match

Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, scored his 50th goal for the United State football club, Inter Miami, after coming from a goal down to beat Porto for their first win at the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Club World Cup.

Porto took the lead after just eight minutes when Samu Aghehowa squeezed a penalty under the arm of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Martin Anselmi’s side could have been further clear by half-time of the game played on Thursday but Francesco Moura saw a shot cleared off the line and Alan Varela struck the post.

Telasco Segovia sparked the Inter Miami comeback when powering Marcelo Weigandt’s cut-back into the top corner.

Messi then sealed the MLS franchise’s maiden victory in the competition with a trademark free-kick over the wall and out of reach for a sprawling Claudio Ramos.

The 37-year-old fired wide from a set-piece further out just a few moments prior but, when presented with another opportunity centrally and from the edge of the D, he executed perfectly to score his 68th goal from a direct free-kick.

Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami in July 2023 led to some criticism that he was leaving Europe too soon.

He was fresh from 21 goals in 41 games for Paris St-Germain in 2022-23 and moving to MLS, where the level of competition is not that of Europe’s big five leagues.

However, Messi, who has scored 50 goals in 61 appearances for Inter Miami, showed the world he still has plenty left in the tank to dazzle the crowds when up against strong European opposition.

Messi’s sixth goal in the competition means he is joint-second on the Club World Cup all-time goalscorers list – level with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema – and just one shy of leader Cristiano Ronaldo (7).

Sergio Busquets might be just a month shy of his 37th birthday but he remains a hugely influential player in the middle third.

The three-time Club World Cup winner put in a domineering performance against midfielders more than 10 years his junior.

Only team-mate Benjamin Cremaschi (5) made more successful tackles than Busquets (3), while Porto’s Fabio Vieira (80) was the only player to attempt more than his 74 passes.

Busquets also ended the game with a 94.5% pass completion rate.