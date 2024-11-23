Inter beats Verona 5-0, reclaims Italian league top spot

Inter Milan has climbed to the top of the Italian football league, albeit temporarily, after thrashing Verona with a staggering 5-0 victory during the Seria A game.

The victory marked the Italian club biggest win of the season during the 13th round kicked off.

At the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi Stadium, the home side was the first to pose a threat, with a shot from Danish forward Casper Tengstedt, on loan from Benfica, hitting the crossbar within the first six minutes.

The scare jolted the defending champions into action, as they built up what was already their largest lead of the season by half-time in just 24 minutes with Correa opening the score which also marked his first league goal in the 17th minute, and five minutes later, he ‘returned the favor’ with an assist to Marcus Thuram, setting up the Frenchman for Inter’s second goal.

With Verona’s defense reeling and making ‘unforgivable’ mistakes, Inter quickly netted a third goal, as Thuram struck again in the 25th minute, bringing his tally to nine goals in the league and moving him to second place in the scoring chart, behind only Mateo Retegui who has 11.

In the 31st minute, the rout became even more pronounced, when Stefan de Vrij, who had entered in the 15th minute to replace the injured Acerbi, marked his first goal of the season, a feat that was ‘mirrored’ by German defender Bisseck in the 41st minute, following yet another assist from Correa.

With a five-goal advantage, Inter Milan ‘slowed down’ the pace after the break, while Verona, now featuring Portuguese player Dani Silva, was more effective, managing to keep the score unchanged.

Starting the match in fourth place, the Italian champions ascended, conditionally, to the top of with 28 points, two clear of Napoli, who host Roma on Sunday.

Atalanta, who are visiting Parma today, sits third with 25 points, while has provisionally dropped to fourth with the same tally, a day before they visit Como.

Verona, on the other hand, stands 14th with 12 points, adding to their ninth defeat in the Italian league.