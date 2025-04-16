Insecurity troubles traditional leaders than politicians – Sultan

Amid the heightened kidnapping, killing, and terrorist attacks that have plagued the Northern states of Nigeria, community leaders and monarchs in these states have come together to address this crisis, emphasizing its impact on traditional institutions.

During a gathering of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, noted that the insecurity plaguing the North takes a heavier toll on traditional rulers than on politicians.

The Sultan expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s worsening security situation, criticizing the political class for their perceived inaction.

He emphasized that traditional rulers are more troubled by the ongoing violence than elected officials, highlighting a sense of disconnect between those in power and those who understand the grassroots impact of insecurity.

At the closed-door gathering held in Maiduguru, Abubakar called on over 86 northern traditional leaders to unite and raise their voices more forcefully against the persistent insecurity that has claimed millions of live in the region. .

“Despite our repeated condemnations, the killings continue,” he said, urging both political authorities and security operatives to take firm and immediate action to end the crisis.

Speaking further at the event on Wednesday, the Sultan clarified that traditional institutions are not in competition with political leaders but are partners in the quest to ensure the safety and stability of communities.

Abubakar, who referenced recent attacks in Plateau, Sokoto, and Kebbi states, described the aggression as deeply troubling and intolerable, cautioning against assigning blame to any ethnic or religious group, and emphasized that criminal elements can be found in all communities.

He acknowledged that insecurity is a challenge faced around the world and urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and proactive, stressing the need for immediate and localized solutions to the crisis.

The traditional monarch further appealed to all Nigerians, government officials, religious leaders, and citizens alike to approach the fight against insecurity with sincerity and unity, noting that only a joint, honest effort can bring lasting peace.