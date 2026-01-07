Information Minister suspends aide over 2027 governorship election article

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disowned an article titled “Malagi 2027,” authored by one of his aides, Sa’idu Enagi, describing it as unauthorized and unreflective of his views, and has consequently ordered the aide’s immediate suspension pending an investigation.

The Minister clarified that he neither commissioned nor approved the publication, stressing that his full attention remains on the effective discharge of his duties at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, while urging the public to disregard the article and any political interpretations arising from it.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Minister’s Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, disclosed that the write-up and all its contexts had been unequivocally disclaimed, noting that the Minister neither directed nor approved the publication, and had ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding its release, leading to the suspension of the aide with immediate effect.

The statement further noted that the Minister maintains a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship with the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, anchored on a shared commitment to the peace, unity, and development of the state.

It stressed that any speculation or political permutations regarding the 2027 gubernatorial election would be misleading and counterproductive to these collective objectives.

According to the statement, “The office of the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, wishes to bring to the attention of the general public a write-up, written by an aide, Sa’idu Enagi, titled ‘Malagi 2027,’ in which permutations for the 2027 Niger state gubernatorial elections were discussed.

