INEC turns down appeals on postponing 2023 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has turned down requests from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and others requesting that the 2023 general election be postponed due to security challenges, promising to go ahead with the 2023 election in spite.

INEC said that it turned down the request due to the confidence in the security agencies that they have the capacity to deal with challenges ahead of next year’s election.

The electoral umpire disclosed that the time before election would allow all stakeholders including security agencies to deal with current challenges as well as allow deployment of electoral materials nationwide.

According to INEC, we will continue to work with the security agencies for peaceful and effective conduct of the elections.

To this end, the Commission hinted that it would be holding high-level meetings with the security agencies and consultations with stakeholders immediately after the forthcoming national holidays.

