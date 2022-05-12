INEC to suspend online Continuous Voter Registration May 30th

As registration is ongoing for the voter’s card, an important item that allows you to vote in the country’s election, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on Thursday has said it will suspend the online pre-registration on continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise by May 30th to enable those registered online to complete the physical registration.

The electoral body also disclosed that the physical registration when commenced will be suspended on the 30th of June.

The Commission in a press statement issued by its Public Affairs Officer, Geraldine Ekelemu, in Port Harcourt enjoined those who registered online to complete their physical registration, while also urging those yet to register to do so before the closing date.

MORE DETAILS LATER.

