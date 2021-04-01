INEC to resume voters registration in June

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to resume nationwide Continuous Voter Registration on June 28 across the 774 Local Government Areas.

It explained that the move had become imperative to ensure no Nigerian was denied the right to vote across the country and that such had been done to give all Nigerians the power to decide who leads them.

INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that following the move to create additional pooling units across the country, it was important the electoral umpire also resume voter registration.

Speaking during a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, Yakubu said that the commission would ensure no part of Nigeria was marginalised in participating during the coming exercise.

He further urged eligible Nigerians to take the advantage and ensure they get registered during the exercise that was aimed at giving them power to decide who leads them for till the next electoral cycle.

The INEC boss also declared that the indefinite suspension of the bye-election held in Ekiti East following killings would remain in place till assurance that the affected areas was safe for another exercise.

“if the purpose of election is to kill, the election will remain suspended indefinitely. And when I mean indefinitely, I mean indefinitely,” Yakubu said.

According to him, the registration exercise would be carried out continuously for over a year until the third quarter of 2022.

He said: “The CVR could not recommence in 2020 due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the general advise by health officials regarding events involving large groups of people, we considered it inauspicious to restart the CVR at the height of the pandemic. In the light of the pandemic, the commission promised the nation that it would recommend the CVR in the first quarter of 2021.

“The first quarter of 2021 ended yesterday (Wednesday) and obviously the commission was unable to restart the CVR exercise. In consideration of these challenges and the measures we have taken to overcome them, the commission is now in a position to announce Monday June 28 2022 as the date for the recommencement of the CVR exercise nationwide.”