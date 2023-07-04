INEC to prosecute over 200 electoral offenders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to prosecute over 200 Nigerians,.including the commission’s staff, for engaging in electoral violence, manipulation of poll results, and others during the 2023 general election across the country.

INEC disclosed that the electoral offenders to be prosecuted include it’s staff that were discovered to have colluded with representatives of political parties, in order to adjust outcome of the exercise earlier in the year.

It added that names of the over 200 Nigerians link to electoral malpractices were contained in over 200 case files received from the Nigerian Police after completion of their investigations on activities that marred the 2023 general election across the country.

To reduce burden of legal expenses on the electoral umpire, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has deployed no fewer than 25 lawyers to the commission for free legal services.

The Chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Tuesday while addressing the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of all the states of the federation at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakibu added that the commission had received reports from 54 accredited national and international observers.

“We will give equal prominence to all the reports and review them in a holistic manner to ensure that necessary lessons are learnt from their conclusions and recommendations. As a Commission, we hope to continue to count on the support of stakeholders to improve the electoral process in Nigeria,” he said.

the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) technology used in the 2023 elections recorded a 98 per cent success rate.

BVAS is the machine used to accredit voters using their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and fingerprints or face recognition technology.

Yakubu said the BVAS technology deployed for the elections showed a significant progress of 98 per cent success rate compared to the 29.2 per cent of the Smart Card Readers in the previous 2019 general elections.

“Our records show that the success rate for BVAS accreditation stands at 98% compared to the Smart Card Reader’s 29.2% during the 2019 General Election,” he said.

Yakubu added that the commission is looking at all the evidence of infractions during the election, including prosecuting offenders.

The meeting with the RECs is the first of the activities to review the 2023 general elections held on 25 February and 18th March and supplementary elections in some constituencies on 15 April.

INEC said the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

