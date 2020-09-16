INEC to arraign three lecturers over electoral malpractices

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it would be charging three university lecturers to court for their alleged involvemnent in electoral malpractices during the 2019 general elections.
It explained that the move had become imperative after the said lecturers had been confirmed to have been involved in the wrongful act which was against the electoral Act.
INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, claimed that the trio who were engaged as Collation and Returning Officers during the 2019 general elections were reported to have manipulated and falsified election results