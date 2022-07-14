INEC suspends voter registration across Enugu troubled communities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across communities currently witnessing unrest in Enugu State.

INEC suspended the CVR indefinitely across the communities after gunmen stormed a location in Igboeze North Local Government, Enugu State, attacked officials, and carted away at least two voter registration machines.

Aside from that, the gunmen further carted away personal items and other valuables of the electoral commission staff including mobile phones and others.

The INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the attack through a statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen.

He said electoral officials were involved in the CVR exercise before gunmen stormed the Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 in the South-Eastern state.

After the Administrative Secretary in Enugu State, Jude Okwuonu reported the incident to INEC Headquarters, the commission decided to suspend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the affected area.

“The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital,” the statement read.

“Two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost. Consequently, Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended.”

According to Okoye, the commission has reported the incident to police authorities in Enugu State to commence an investigation.

Attacks on INEC facilities have been frequent in the South-East as the nation prepares for the general elections in seven months’ time.

It would be recalled that on July 3, arsonists attacked the INEC office in Ogboeze North Local Government Area and burnt down the facility including all items in it.

