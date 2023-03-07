INEC suspends Sokoto REC indefinitely over alleged irregularities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), for Sokoto, Dr. Nura Ali, indefinitely, over alleged irregularities during the ust concluded presidential and National Assembly election in the state

INEC said that Ali should stay away from the Commission’s office and should not engage in any activity of the electoral umpire during this period.

The suspension of the REC was announced by the commission barely four days before the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Ali’s suspension was made public on Tuesday in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and addressed to the Sokoto State office of INEC, yesterday.

The letter with no INEC/SCE/442/V.II read, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State, to stay away from the commission’s office in Sokoto state immediately until furthermore notice.

“The administrative secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC, Sokoto State office with immediate effects.”

It would be recalled that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a recent meeting with states REC vowed to deal with any official of the Commission who contributed to the shortcomings of the presidential election.

