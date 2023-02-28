INEC suspends Rivers presidential election collation indefinitely

The state collation officer for the presidential election (SCOPs) in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias, has adjourned the collation of results for February 25, 2023 election over an alleged threat to his life by unnamed party supporters.

Adias said that he would only return to commence collation of results when his protection could be guaranteed even after the poll.

He suspended the collation as the electorates await results from two Local Governments which were those of Governor Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Ipalibo Banigo. While Wike hails from Obio-Akpor, his Deputy is from Degema Council.

So far, results from 21 local government areas have been collated. Results are expected from two local government areas – Obio-Akpor and Degema.

The official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otueke, in Rivers State announced the adjournment on Tuesday morning while addressing journalists at the State Collation Centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Although the Commissioner of Police of the Presidential Election in Rivers, Aderemi Adeoye, appealed to the SCOPs to reveal the names of those threatening his life, Adias insisted that he won’t proceed until the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state addressed some of the issues those threatening him raised include that of faulty Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

