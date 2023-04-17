INEC suspends Adamawa REC indefinitely after guber poll declaration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Ari, for Adamawa State indefinitely, barely 24 hours after he allegedly usurped the Returning Officer’s role to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru popularly called Binani, winner of the state governorship poll.

INEC directed Ari, who was summoned over his action by the Chairman, Pro. Mahmood Yakubu, to stay away completely from all activities of the electoral umpire and the election in Adamawa State.

The Commission stated that the declaration of gubernatorial poll winner by the suspended REC was an action that was not within his constitutionally given authority.

Asides from the announcement being a usurpation of the Returning Officer’s office, the suspended REC doubly-erred in that he announced the results of an election whose collation process had not been concluded, and this caused tension within the state, and stirred great debate across the nation, with observers calling what transpired in Adamawa State, a shame.

In a swift response, INEC declared the announcement Of Binani As ‘Winner’ Of Adamawa Gov Election ‘Null, Void’, adding that the pronouncement is of no effect.

Consequently, INEC suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election in Adamawa and invited the REC, Returning Officer, and all officials involved to report back to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

As a follow-up to the actions already taken, the electoral umpire on Monday put out a communique strongly directing that Barr Yunusa Ari should stay away from the Commission’s Office in Adamawa State until further notice.

The statement further disclosed that the Commission’s Administrative Secretary in Adamawa has been directed to take full charge of INEC in the state, with immediate effect.

