INEC suspends Adamawa Guber poll results collation indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the declaration made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Ari, that Aisha Dahiru popularly called Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won Adamawa gubernatorial poll was incorrect and suspended the collation exercise indefinitely.

INEC stated that decision to suspend the result collation exercise indefinitely was to protect interest of all parties that the REC’s declaration on the governorship election may have affected.

The electoral umpire suspended the exercise after the REC, who was not authorized to declare winner of the poll, bypassed the returning officer, Mele Lamido, to make the declaration which elicited protest from other political parties across the state.

Ari stirred controversy in the state’s governorship election when at about 9am he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the APC as the winner of the election.

In a statement released on Sunday, the electoral umpire through its National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said the election process was clearly not concluded before the announcement was made.

Okoye added that the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. “It is null, void and of no effect”.

He consequently stressed that following this action, the collation of results of the supplementary election has now been suspended.

Before the suspension which was considered as the best solution, the collation exercise was suspended on yesterday night after results from 10 LGAs had been announced with Binani trailing Ahmadu Fintiri, the incumbent governor and PDP candidate.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

According to the constitution, Lamido is the rightful official empowered to declare the winner of the election.

