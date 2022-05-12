INEC, stakeholders discuss modalities for Ekiti election

In preparation for the Ekiti gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission and some critical stakeholders, today, held a dialogue to discuss plans to achieve a free, fair, and peaceful election in the state come June 18, 2022.

Christopher Oluwadare, Department of Sociology, Ekiti State University, who delivered a speech titled “#EkitiDecides2022: A litmus test for Election Administration in Nigeria under the dispensation of the new Electoral Act 2022”, noted that election stakeholders, institutions, and community leaders need to prepare adequately and work within the ambit of the law and INEC guidelines to arrive at a free, fair, acceptable and peaceful election.

Oluwadare described Ekiti state to be unique culturally, socially, and politically because of it is homogeneity, spatially contiguous, and naturally peace-loving people.

He recommended that Security Agents work with INEC for preemptive security arrangements, there should be provision for continuous capacity enhancement for Polling Unit officers, Vote buyers should be prevented, arrested, and tried later by security agents, and Political parties should focus on voter mobilization and enlightenment on the voting procedure adding that they should shun vote-buying, fake news, hate speeches and violence.

He also recommended that Civil Society Organisation do more to complement INEC and other stakeholders to extend their public enlightenment to rural areas especially to boost PVC collection and voter turnout. He said INEC at all levels should start the strategic accreditation of observers and security agents, journalists and NGOs should be professional, neutral, and impartial in their duties.

Oluwadare posited that Voter education should not be limited to voting season alone but be made part of continuous civic enlightenment and public education by all election stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission revealed that the configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the Ekiti State Governorship election has been completed in other to ensure optimal performance of the BVAS on Election Day.

On his part, the President, National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo said media reports must not be tailored toward destroying but to build and support INEC to deliver Elections that are not just credible but seen to be credible.

